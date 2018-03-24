Silva-Hernandez duo bags low net plum

Pinky Silva and Alan Hernandez carded 152 points to emerge as the low net champion during the 24th Sugar Tee Invitational Tournament held last March 16 to 18 at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club in Bacolod City.

The duo of Frederick Locson and Andre Borromeo, meanwhile, took the low gross plum with 126 points.

Class A champion Ricardo “Gao” Pronove 3rd and Jams Sandoval had 152 points to edge out first runner-up Won Jong Kim and JB Garcia who had 147.

Norman Jison and Manny Angeles clinched the Class B crown after finishing with 150. They were followed by the member-guest tandem of Carlitos Magno and Mike Sy with 145.

Ricardo Millan and Joemarie Amador sizzled with 153 points to bring home the Class C trophy while Basiledes Verdeflor and Cesar Banaag finished second with 149.

Special division winner Ronald Matangihan and Milbert Oliveros won via count back with 137 against the guest-guest duo of Alan Alegre and Louie Chan.

The event was held in cooperation with the Bacolod Golf and Country Club and the Victorias Golf and Country Club.