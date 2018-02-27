Silva tows Cocolife past Smart

Cocolife survived an explosive performance from Cuban import Gyselle Silva to pull off a 25-20, 25-22, 25-13 victory over Smart and barge into the win column of Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix yesterday at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

Sara Klisura led the scoring parade, but it was a total team effort for the Asset Managers, who spoiled the debut of the Giga Hitters in this prestigious women’s club league bankrolled by Isuzu and UCPB Gen with ESPN5 as official broadcast partner.

Klisura, the holder of the league’s scoring mark, delivered 11 kills, two blocks and an ace for 14 points while new recruit Royse Tubino had 10 markers to help Cocolife cruise to an easy win in just 75 minutes of action.

With that, the Asset Managers climbed the standing with a 1-2 win-loss mark, just half game behind Sta. Lucia Realty and Cignal, who fashion an identical 1-1 mark in this tourney that also has Mikasa, Mueller, Senoh, Grand Sport and LGR as technical sponsors.

Cignal however, can inch closer behind leader Petron should it emerge victorious over Foton in the second match of this explosive double-header.

The HD Spikers and the Tornadoes are still playing at press time.

Still, the day belonged to the Asset Managers.

With setter Tina Salak and Klisura employing solid net defense, Smart’s gem of an import in Silva was quiet in the third set, allowing Cocolife to turn a 15-11 lead before the first technical timeout into a 20-12 advantage.

Silva, a member of the Cuban national team, was the lone bright spot on offense as she finished the night with 32 kills in just 77 attempts for 33 points for the Giga Hitters, who are still waiting for the arrival of their second import from Serbia.

“I was impressed,” said Cocolife coach Moro Branislav, an international mentor who has an eye for talent. “Their Cuban import was very good. But they (Smart) have yet to develop their game so we beat them in three sets. They will surely be back, especially when their second import arrives.”