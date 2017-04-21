SIMA Asean Thailand set for Sept 7-9

The SIMA Asean Thailand 2017 will be held in Bangkok on September 7-9, with the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) supporting efforts to promote farm mechanization and modernization among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

SIMA Asean will showcase the latest in farm machineries and technology, both applicable for traditional and organic agriculture. Dr. Rodolfo Estigoy, head of PhilMech Applied Communications Division, said the agency would participate in the exhibition to showcase its latest research, development and extension efforts in the Philippines in the field of mechanization and post-harvest technologies.

“This will provide an effort to show what the Department of Agriculture’s program and projects in farm modernization are through PhilMech, and that there is a lot of agribusiness potential in Asean as well as the Philippines” he said, adding that PhilMech has been allotted a booth at the event.

SIMA Asean is strongly supported by Thailand’s agriculture ministry in an effort to make the country a major agribusiness hub.

Estigoy said similar exhibitions were made in SIMA Paris and SIMA Northern Europe.

This year, SIMA Asean Thailand will also include more interactive demos of farm machineries and technology, so farmers and those involved in agribusiness will get to appreciate the latest offered for agriculture modernization.

Besides the exhibition of farm machineries and technologies, the following forums and conferences will be held: Business Relations and Opportunities—Philippines and Asean Countries; Agricultural Market Trends in Philippines and Asean Countries; and Driving Asean Agricultural Cluster Towards Thai Industries 4.0.

Last year’s SIMA Asean Thailand 2016 attracted more than 13,000 visitors from 40 countries such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom, the United States, Vietnam, among others.

About 100 buyers from 12 countries from 12 countries generated over 700 business meetings during the event.

Estigoy believes SIMA Asean Thailand will be more successful than last year’s event.