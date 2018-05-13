Simply Hooq’d on marketing

Or how marketing whiz Sheila Paul has steered the popular video-on-demand service to unscaled heights

As far as Hooq Digital (Philippines) Inc. country manager Sheila Paul is concerned, there are three ways to succeed in a consumer-driven industry.

One is to know the market. Two is to provide what the market needs before it even knows a product is needed. And three, knowing when to strike.

Over the years, business management graduate of Ateneo de Manila University has been repeatedly putting her theories to the test with successful stints in Ace Saatchi & Saatchi, Level Up! Philippines, the the Malaysia and Norway-based global mobile operator Telenor and the New Media group of broadcast network TV5.

Now, she is building the foundation for Hooq, the company dubbed as Asia’s video-on-demand service. Sheila was part of the start-up team that launched this joint venture of Singtel, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros in the country and began her stint with the company as head of its marketing department.

With over 18 years of marketing and business development experience she has gained in Europe and Asia in various fields of telecommunications, and digital content, Sheila was instrumental in tripling the subscriber base of Hooq through robust go-to-market campaigns across on-air, digital and on-ground channels.

Because of her efforts, Sheila was recognized by CMO Asia as one of Asia’s Top 50 Brand Leaders in 2017.

Now as country manager, she is responsible for the overall Philippine operations, including marketing and distribution, content acquisition and programming, product integration and business development for this premium video-on-demand service.

“It’s been only a few months since I assumed the post, but I’m very proud of being part of the Hooq start-up team that continually introduces innovative ideas that are often the first among the other Asian countries, and in some cases, the first globally. Every day, I’m learning so much from how our consumers behave as they interact with the app as we remain committed to continue innovating and introducing new ideas to keep our customers Hooq’d,” she said.

As Filipinos are known for their digital savvy and strong affinity for entertainment, Sheila notes that the Philippines has become a natural market for Hooq.

“In general, the size of the Hooq base in each market mirrors the population footprint, in which case India and Indonesia are leading the pack for us, followed by the Philippines, Thailand and Singapore in the Southeast Asian region,” she said.

In the Philippines, Sheila sees a promising growth in mirroring and big-screen devices such as Chromecast, Roku and Android TVs.

“We foresee the company’s upward growth trend to continue as we strengthen our distribution partnership with Globe and other OTT partners, where customers can now access Hooq through more devices such as Android TV, Android set up boxes, Chromecast, Airplay and Roku.”

Hooq’s significant headway into its Philippine market covers the 25 to 44 age demographics in urban areas.

About 60 percent of streaming is done over Android OS phones, followed by iOS, desktop and other devices.

This business growth is anchored in new innovations that change the way Filipinos enjoy entertainment content.

These innovations include the download function that enables customers to watch videos offline, without an internet connection, the weekly pricing which allows more Filipinos to enjoy the service for as low as 59 pesos, and the new user interface that provides users a mobile-first experience further enhanced by a new “freemium” layer where customers can watch the first episode of all TV series for free.

Built in Asia for Asia, Hooq delivers over 10,000 Hollywood, regional and local movies and TV shows to customers anytime, anywhere by enabling them to stream and download on their Internet device or platform of choice.

“There’s almost an equal split on viewing between Hollywood and Filipino content – the latest Philippine movies bringing in the highest number of viewers and Hollywood TV series driving the most number of streaming minutes,” shared Sheila.

Aside from new releases, Hooq has introduced the mobile web browser where customers can stream if they do not download or launch the app, ideal for those with lower-end smart devices with small storage capacity. In the coming months, Hooq will also introduce the daily pricing of US$ 0.25 in the Philippines, a pioneering move that can change the landscape of video-on-demand industry.

“We anticipate that this will change the way customers consume entertainment, and will open up a completely new audience set that may not have previously considered by Hooq. This industry is very dynamic and needs to constantly evolve to be relevant,” she said.