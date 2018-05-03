Simply Irrésistible

Givenchy

A rose by any other name would smell as sweet. And in this case, it’s called Live Irrésistible by Givenchy. The new floral bouquet was conceived by Dominique Ropion and initially captivates with a singular and subtle madeleine accord. This then unfolds into a velvet delicacy, capturing freshly picked roses, almond sweetness, vanilla and tonka bean. With this new irresistible scent, every woman can live each day open to life’s delightful surprises.

Givenchy is available in Rustan’s Department Stores, SM MOA, SM Megamall and Robinsons Ermita.