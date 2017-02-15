Simply Modular opens in PH

Simply Modular, an Asian home furnishings brand touted as an alternative to IKEA, opened its first store in the Philippines in Quezon City last Friday, February 10.

Simply Modular Furniture System, which started in Hong Kong, Japan and Korea, is designed primarily for young professionals, small families, condominium owners, and anyone who is looking for flexible furnishing designs that can be changed frequently.

The components of Simply Modular are connectable panels that are self-assembled to form different types of furniture – a shelf, cabinet, console table, closet, bed, desk, bench, etc. They may be reused and morphed into different styles and sizes as needed. Storing the panels takes up minimal space as they are flatly stacked in a box, easily transportable. All parts, made from high quality ABS plastic, are 100 percent waterproof, termite-proof, rust-proof, and can hold up to 200 kilos, the company said.

The company highlighted the Simply Modular system’s suitability for condo use, both for new residents and for owners seeking to rent their units. A basic set of versatile furnishings helps new residents have a comfortable start in their new home, and is an inexpensive and easy way to dress up a bare unit to make it more attractive to prospective renters, it said.

The Simply Modular system is also ideal for use in condos because it avoids construction limitations, and requires no tools to assemble.

Among the various components of the Simply Modular system are full sets (in 6, 11, 15+6, 16, and 20-piece sets), Animal Panels to dress up kids’ furnishings, and add-on accessories. Two panel sizes, 320 millimeters and 727 millimeters are available, and all panels are 20 millimeters thick. No painting or other finish is required, as the panels are available in a variety of colors, and more complex furniture pieces can be made with the addition of accessories like door handles, clothing rails, or shelves.

Simply Modular is not limited to condo use, the company pointed out. The Kids Animal Panel is a popular choice in nurseries, daycare centers, children’s locker rooms and play zones. A Simply Modular crib may be transformed into a child’s bed and eventually into a full sized bed. In addition, many offices have started using Simply Modular desks, cabinets and shelves as employees come and go. Simply Modular can even be used in shower areas because it is waterproof.

The first store opened on Friday at the ground floor of SMDC M Place, Panay Avenue, Quezon City (beside ABS-CBN). Simply Modular is also available at Condofit by Space Creation, in the SM North Interior Zone Building, and more branches are set to open this year. Simply Modular recently established a partnership with SMDC to locate Simply Modular outlets in the retail areas below SMDC condos to better cater to condo residents. The furniture system is also available in Simply Modular’s online store at www.simplymodular.ph.