Simpson surges into lead at Colonial

LOS ANGELES: Former US Open winner Webb Simpson emerged from a crowded leader board on Saturday (Sunday in Manila), firing a three-under 67 to take sole possession of the lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the Colonial tournament.

The 31-year-old American leads England’s Paul Casey and Danny Lee of New Zealand by two strokes after three rounds at the Colonial Country Club course in Fort Worth, Texas.

Simpson, who won the 2012 US Open, reached nine-under 201 to move out of a four-way tie and grab the outright 54-hole lead. The end of Friday’s second round action had seen 21 PGA Tour players finish within five shots of the leaders.

Casey shot a two-under 68 while Lee carded a one-under 69 as he dropped back into a tie for second after sharing the lead with Simpson and two others on Friday.

Americans Stewart Cink (66) and Kevin Kisner (70) are tied for fourth while Spaniard Jon Rahm and American Sean O’Hair both shot 70 to finish at five-under 205, four shots back of Simpson.

Simpson is gunning for his fourth win on the USPGA Tour to go with his US Open title and victories at the 2011 Wyndham Championship, 2011 Dell Technologies Championship and 2014 Shriners Open.

Simpson started quickly with back-to-back birdies on the first and second holes. His only bogey of the round came on the par-three eighth.

On the par-four 10th hole, Simpson hit his 153-yard approach shot to about five feet and then rolled in his putt for an easy birdie.

He birdied the next hole then closed out his round with seven consecutive pars.

Simpson hit 12 of 14 fairways, 14 of 18 greens, and 29 putts.

Reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia was tied for eighth, with defending champ Jordan Spieth and three others, after a third round one-over 71.

