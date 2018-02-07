Dear PAO,

My aunt has an “anak-anakan”(foster child) named Jean who is now 30 years old. We all knew that Jean’s mother is a former housemaid of my aunt. Jean was born out of wedlock because her putative father left her mother upon knowledge that the latter was pregnant. Out of pity, my aunt and her husband allowed their housemaid to give birth in their house. The housemaid was able to register the birth of Jean and she made it appear that the real parents are my aunt and her husband. She forged the signature of my aunt on the document. My aunt’s husband passed away last year and Jean is now demanding her inheritance. My aunt intends to file a cancelation of Jean’s birth certificate but a relative advised her instead to file a case to impugn her legitimacy. Jean gained knowledge about my aunt’s plan so she told my aunt that the intended case will not prosper because she has her birth certificate as a proof that she is a legitimate heir. Please guide us on this matter.

Carlito

Dear Carlito,

Based on the facts you have provided, it appears that there is a simulation of birth in this situation. Simulation of birth is defined under Section 3 (j) of Republic Act 8552 or the Domestic Adoption Act of 1998 as “the tampering of the civil registry making it appear in the birth records that a certain child was born to a person who is not his/her biological mother, causing such child to lose his/her true identity and status.”

The process of impugning the legitimacy of a child is found under Article 170 of the Family Code of the Philippines:

“The action to impugn the legitimacy of the child shall be brought within one year from the knowledge of the birth or its recording in the civil register, if the husband or, in proper case, any of his heirs, should reside in the city or municipality where the birth took place or was recorded.

If the husband, or in his default all of his heirs, does not reside at the place of birth as defined in the first paragraph or where it was recorded, the period shall be two years if they should reside in the Philippines; and three years if abroad. If the birth of the child has been concealed from or was unknown to the husband or his heirs, the period shall be counted from the discovery or knowledge of the birth of the child or of the fact of registration of said birth, whichever is earlier.”

The cited provision of law is applicable to a situation where the father or any of his relatives will impugn the legitimacy of the child. In your aunt’s situation, she is the one who disowns Jean as her child. In one case decided by the court entitled Babiera vs. Catota (G.R. No. 138493, June 15, 2000), the Supreme Court through former Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban said:

“Moreover, Article 171 of the Family Code is not applicable to the present case. A close reading of this provision shows that it applies to instances in which the father impugns the legitimacy of his wife’s child. The provision, however, presupposes that the child was the undisputed offspring of the mother. The present case alleges and shows that Hermogena did not give birth to petitioner. In other words, the prayer herein is not to declare that petitioner is an illegitimate child of Hermogena but to establish that the former is not the latter’s child at all. Verily, the present action does not impugn petitioner’s filiation to spouses Eugenio and Hermogena Babiera, because there is no blood relation to impugn in the first place.”

Thus, the proper remedy is for the cancelation of entries in the birth certificate of Jean as parents in accordance with the provisions of Sections 1 and 2, Rule 108 (Cancellation or correction of entries in the Civil Registry) of the 1997 Revised Rules of Court. It is important to emphasize that there is no blood relation between Jean and your aunt/her husband; hence, there is no valid ground for her to be registered as a daughter of the spouses unless the process of legal adoption has been followed.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

