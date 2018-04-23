Simulation run on Tuesday for ADB meeting, motorists advised to avoid affected routes

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday advised motorists to avoid routes to be affected by the simulation exercise on Tuesday in preparation for the 51st Asian Development Bank’s Annual Meeting.

In its traffic advisory, MMDA said that the simulation run from 10 a.m. to 12 noon would be from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) NAIA to Edsa Shangri-la in Mandaluyong City.

The MMDA said that no roads in Metro Manila would be closed for the convoy dry run. However, motorists may expect disruptions in the flow of traffic along the affected routes.

Participating in the exercise are security, traffic and Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) Task Groups involved in the annual gathering happening in May.

The upcoming annual meeting will be held at the ADB headquarters in Mandaluyong City from May 3 to 6. Delegates from member-economies of the are expected to attend the four-day event.

Last week, the Department of Finance (DOF)-organized convoy dry run was held to simulate four different scenarios.

The MMDA said that the possible choke points during the event included the Magallanes Interchange, Ayala Underpass (Northbound and Southbound), Guadalupe MRT Northbound, Shaw Blvd corner EDSA, Shaw Blvd Service Road Northbound Shaw Underpass (Northbound and Southbound), Guadix Drive, ADB Avenue, ADB HQ, Bank Drive corner Julia Vargas and St Francis corner Julia Vargas. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ