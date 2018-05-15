‘Sinesaysay’ docu finalists revealed

Placing importance on Filipino documentary films and its impact on not just Philippine cinema but in society, the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), through the SineSaysay Documentary Film Lab and Showcase finally announced its documentary film finalists.

SineSaysay has two categories: Bagong Sibol Documentary Lab, which caters to filmmakers on their first and second full-length documentary films; and Feature Documentary Showcase for filmmakers who have produced at least two full-length films to their credits.

The Bagong Sibol finalists will be given P100,000 as seed money to develop their 10- to 20-minute version of their project. The shortlisted projects will undergo the lab program, which will culminate with an industry pitch showcase where they will be presenting their pitches and short film treatments of their projects. Of these, two selected projects will be granted the Bagong Sibol Production Fund (BSPF) in the amount of P700,000 to produce the feature versions of their project.

The shortlisted finalists for Bagong Sibol are “Ang Huling Kaharian” by Bryan Kristoffer Brazil; “Mga Bayaning Aeta” by Donnie Sacueza; “El Caudillo” by Khalil Joseph Bañares; “Patay Na Riles” by John Christian Samoy; “A Memory Of Empire” by Jean Claire Dy; “Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez – A Filipino Leprologists’ Journey” by Micaela Fransesca Rodriguez; “Noong, Sa Aming Pagkabata” by Darlene Joanna Young; and “Kachangyan Wedding Redux” by Lester Valle and Carla Ocampo.

For the Feature Documentary Showcase, four filmmakers will be awarded a P1-million co-production grant to produce their creative documentary film projects. These are “Untitled Project” by Cha Escala; “Daan Patungong Tawaya” by Kevin Piamonte; “Looter” by Jayson Bernard Santos; and “Heneral Asyong” by Victor Acedillo.

This year, the FDCP is in partnership with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) for the themes of the films to focus on often-unvisited moments and events in Philippine history.

“This first year of SineSaysay is an important step for us to expand the empowerment and appreciation of other types of filmmaking. Documentary films have formed part of our collective consciousness, highlighting very relevant social issues and even inspiring real change, and it is high time that we actively support the production of more of these types of films,” FDCP Chairman Liza Diño said.

SineSaysay films will have its premiere screenings in Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2019.