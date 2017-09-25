‘Sing! China’ concert in Taiwan halted amid protests

TAIPEI: A music concert in Taiwan descended into chaos over the weekend when independence activists clashed with pro-China groups, with three people injured in the scuffles. The incident comes amid heightened tensions between the self-ruled island and the mainland since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took office in May last year, with Beijing cutting off all official communications. The event Sunday at the National Taiwan University in Taipei was meant to showcase performers from the Chinese reality TV show and singing competition “Sing! China”—the country’s equivalent of US talent show “The Voice.” About 100 to 200 people attended the concert, which was free to the public and co-hosted by the city government and a Shanghai association promoting cross-strait exchange, organizers said. But it quickly became a hotbed of political protests as pro-independence groups waved banners and sounded horns inside the venue, with some calling the event another ploy by Beijing to influence the island. After organizers decided to end the concert early, clashes broke out between the protesters and pro-China groups.

AFP