Singapore Airlines, Grab integrate mobile apps

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) customers in six Asean member countries may now book Grab rides to the airport through the SingaporeAir mobile app as the two companies are integrating their mobile services, ride hailing firm Grab announced on Wednesday.

Advertisements

The countries included in the tie-up are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Customers using the app will see an option to book a Grab ride to the airport seven days before their scheduled flight.

Selecting this option will direct customers to the Grab app, where they can choose to order a Grab ride to the airport. The airport will be automatically listed as the destination, and the user will fill in the pick-up location and time.

The partner companies will also reward the customer with the most Grab rides booked with a pair of Economy Class tickets to Maldives.

To join the contest, the promo code ‘GRABSQ’ should be entered when making a booking between October 9 and November 9, 2017, Grab said.