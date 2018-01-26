Singapore Airlines kicks off 5th travel fair

Singapore Airlines (SIA) marks another milestone in the Philippines with its fifth “Showcase and Travel Fair.” Held in line with its 70th anniversary in the global market, the event is its biggest edition to date.

Held simultaneously in two different venues in Glorietta and TriNoma–with the theme “Experience the Best in Travel”—the fair underlines the airline’s position as an industry leader with product offerings, service and global network.

Ongoing until January 28, visitors will have access to attractive fare deals and exclusive privileges to many destinations around the world.

The Manila fair will be followed by the airline’s regional wing SilkAir Travel Fair in Ayala Center from February 2 to 4. Davao customers meanwhile will be catered by the Davao Mega Travel Sale from February 16 to 18.

According to SIA-Philippines general manager Balagopal Kunduvara, their 70th anniversary year has been a massive success for the airline with a host of milestones, most notably the recent rollout of its new Airbus A380 cabin products.

“The Philippines is an important market for Singapore when it comes to tourism. The country is the fastest growing markets in this part of the world as the travel market grows as well. The Filipino’s spending power is big, and we definitely want to be part of it,” Kunduvara told The Manila Times at the sidelines of the press conference.

The general manager is pleased to offer Filipinos all-inclusive affordable round-trip Economy Class fares to Singapore, other Asian destinations, Australia, key destinations in Europe, India, South Africa and the US, among other travel perks.

Moreover, the airline has officially added Stockholm as the second Scandinavian city in its route network with an inaugural flight on May 30. Cape Town will be served with a daily flight via Johannesburg, up from the current four flights per week starting March 26. Finally, SIA also highlighted access to 15 routes via Dusseldorf and Munich in Germany and in Manchester, England.

