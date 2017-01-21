Singapore Airlines turns 70, offers promo fares at travel fair

SINGAPORE Airlines marked its 70th global anniversary with a three-day travel fair at Glorietta 1 Ayala Center in Makati starting Thursday.

As part of its anniversary celebration, SIA launched promotional fares, including an all-in round-trip fare to Singapore starting at $160.

“We continue to innovate our products and services both on ground and in the sky to ensure our customers’ comfort when they travel with us,” SIA Regional Vice President for Southeast Asia Philip Goh said in a statement.

SIA also revealed that it will include Stockholm in its route network via Moscow.

SIA flies from Manila to Singapore four times daily. Passengers traveling from Cebu, Davao and Kalibo fly to Singapre via SilkAir under the SIA Group, which flies 12 times weekly from Cebu, nine times weekly from Davao, and three times weekly from Kalibo.