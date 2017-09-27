Singapore-based fashion label now in Manila

A Singapore-based fashion label has opened in Manila with its latest collection that goes beyond elevated basics to present pieces that experiment with modern tailoring and draping techniques.

Characteristically modern and quietly confident and designed to form the building blocks of an adaptable wardrobe, the label called In Good Company is located at the second level of SM Store Makati.

Taking on contemporary looks for the modern Filipina, its comfortable clothes and quirky accessories can “build” into many looks, and essentially, create different styles for the wearer.

“We’ve always worked a lot with fabric manipulation, but our Capsule 11 collection presents an even higher technical finesse. We explored new shapes and draping techniques that create more movement and dimensionality, as well as new hardware such as oversized grommets, hanging ties, and d-rings that give the capsule a modern utilitarian look, in an ultra-wearable way,” creative director and co-founder Sven Tan said.

Capsule 11 accessories look to the constellations and hyper-nature for inspiration. New graphic compositions of pop-color ceramic balls and geometric bars are suspended through precise calculations of balance and physics. While in others, abstract florals take bloom in resin or looped frills of ribboned flower tassels. All the necklaces are hand assembled and finished with hand stitches.

The label won Designer of the Year distinction at the 2016 Singapore Fashion Awards.