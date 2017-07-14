Singapore hangs Malaysian drug trafficker

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Friday executed a Malaysian drug trafficker despite a plea for clemency from the United Nations and concerns expressed by rights groups over alleged flaws in his trial. Prabagaran Srivijayan was arrested in 2012 after 22.24 grams (0.8 ounces) of heroin was found in the car he was driving when it was stopped at a checkpoint going to Singapore. He was sentenced to death two years later after being convicted of drug-trafficking. Trafficking certain volumes of illegal drugs into Singapore carries a mandatory death penalty unless certain conditions are met for the sentence to be commuted. The 29-year-old was executed in prison on Friday, the city-state’s Central Narcotics Bureau said in a statement. Executions in Singapore are carried out by hanging.

AFP