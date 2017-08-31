Singapore to help PHease traffic congestion

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Singapore government for possible development of an intelligent transport system (ITS) to ease traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

Under the memorandum DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) Chief Executive Officer Kong Wy Mun agree to help the Philippines improve its traffic systems by sharing Singapore’s practices in traffic and transport management and introducing the ITS.

The SCE is an agency formed by the Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that aims to promote international trade and to link Singapore companies to other countries.

The agreement also states the willingness of both parties to work hand in hand on recommending and adopting suitable traffic management policies and use of the ITS.

It includes the installation and implementation of various traffic control systems, as well as the utilization of congestion management, traffic enforcement and surveillance and incident management systems.

