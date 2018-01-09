Singapore holds 17 men, seizes tanker over alleged Shell oil theft

SINGAPORE: Singaporean authorities have arrested 17 men for allegedly stealing fuel from a major Shell refinery, and seized an oil tanker and millions of dollars in cash, police said. The suspects, aged between 30 and 63, were detained in raids across Singapore on Sunday after the Anglo-Dutch energy giant first alerted police in August. Several of the suspects were Shell employees. A total of Sg$3.05 million ($2.3 million) in cash was recovered along with a 12,000-ton tanker, which police believe was where the stolen oil was being transferred. The suspects’ bank accounts have also been frozen. Authorities charged 11 of the men in court on Tuesday, including eight Singaporean employees of Shell and two Vietnamese men—a crewmember and the captain from the oil tanker Prime South. The 11th suspect was a Singaporean who did not work for Shell. The other six are still under investigation. The oil was allegedly stolen from the Pulau Bukom industrial site in western Singapore, which Shell describes as one of its most important production centers in the world. The fuel was taken on at least three occasions, according to court documents seen by Agence France-Presse.

AFP