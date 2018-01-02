Singapore holds fugitive Vietnam intelligence agent – lawyers

SINGAPORE: A fugitive Vietnamese intelligence officer wanted in his homeland for allegedly disclosing state secrets has been arrested in Singapore, his lawyers said on Tuesday. Phan Van Anh Vu, who is also a property developer, was detained on Thursday at a border checkpoint as he attempted to cross into Malaysia. Police in the central Vietnamese city of Da Nang said in recent days that Vu, 42, was being sought for “deliberately revealing state secrets” but gave no further details. His lawyer Remy Choo told Agence France-Presse he had met Vu’s family, who had confirmed “apart from being a property developer, he was also a senior officer in the Vietnamese intelligence services.” Choo said that Vu applied for asylum in a European country but did not give further details. Another of Vu’s lawyers, Foo Cheow Ming, confirmed his arrest. His lawyers have not yet been allowed to see him. Singapore authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AFP