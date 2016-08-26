Singapore lauds Duterte agenda

CAN the Philippines be the next Singapore under the Duterte administration?
More than 16 million Filipinos catapulted Rodrigo Duterte to the presidency on hopes that he would rule like
Lee Kuan Yew, who transformed a sleepy city-state into a first-world, crime-free economy.
Singaporean Ambassador to Manila Kok Li Peng sees such signs early in Duterte’s administration. It will not be easy for Duterte, though, she said.
“I think your president has many challenges to face and to deal with. But what’s striking is that he’s got a very comprehensive agenda and his ensemble is very experienced and very capable. He’s going to do it,” she told The Manila Times in a roundtable discussion Thursday.
Duterte took over an economy regarded by the Oxford Business Group (OBG) as the “best” in Southeast Asia.
The Philippine Stock Exchange index now trades at 7,000, nearly double the 3,600 in 2008. Foreign direct investments tripled during the period.
The Singaporean envoy was optimistic Duterte’s team wil be able to fulfill Filipinos’ dream of a wealthy, modern, clean and safe country.
“I think it’s the Philippines’ time. Every country has a time,” Kok said. “This is it.”
Kok said Singapore was more than willing to help the Philippines in its road to prosperity.
“In our bilateral relations, I think this is an exciting time in terms of the Philippine economy. Your economic growth is amazing and it has steadied for the last couple of years. So anything that boosts that further is going to draw a lot of attention,” she said.
Kok disclosed renewed interest among Singaporean businessmen in the Philippines’ retail, infrastructure, transportation and tourism sectors.
Singaporean carriers are also looking at adding more flights, especially to Manila, notwithstanding congestion problems in Philippine airports.
Investors are confident that these issues will be solved soon, she said.
Singapore carriers operate 148 weekly passenger flights in the Philippines, flying to Clark, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Kalibo and Manila.
“If we open up and improve connectivity, I think people-to-people links will be strengthened, it will boost tourism and businesses will come,” she said. “Once you connect two points, many things can happen.”
Thanks to Ambassador Li Peng Kok. What she said is inspiring. May we, Filipinos learn to trust our leader/s and pray for them that they will be able to succeed in doing the necessary changes in our country. It isn’t an easy road to tread, the journey will be filled with challenges, and it might be long — but never impossible.
Thank you for the vote of confidence. It is now in the hands of the citizen to watch closely & be vigilant. We support our President Duterte.
That’s right! in this most difficult crisis – both internal and external, at least someone has been selfless and fearless enough to rise and then try to unite, clean up and give hope, and encourage us ordinary people to help and care for our country and the survival of our lowly race, giving us hope to end this sorry state of being the global “coolies-sans-pigtail”.
An objective view is enough to light our path and direction.