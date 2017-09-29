Singapore, PH set energy partnership

The Philippines and Singapore have agreed to partner on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electric vehicle initiatives, a senior Energy department official said.

Phillippine Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry S. Iswaran have assigned point persons to collaborate and coordinate for further exchanges, Energy Undersecretary Felix Fuentebella said in a briefing on Thursday.

Singapore was advanced in terms of LNG trading, Fuentebella noted, while the Philippines was seeking to restructure its LNG systems ahead of the expected depletion of the Malampaya gas field by 2024.

“The Singapore government and the Philippine government are looking into more ways to complement each other’s programs as far as LNG is concerned,” Fuentebella said.

Cusi and Iswaran also discussed e-vehicle, he said, with the Singaporean official noting his country’s technology-neutral approach. The Philippines, meanwhile, wants to phase out traditional jeepneys in favor of more energy-efficient vehicles such as e-jeepneys.

Both Asian energy chiefs also touched on the renewable energy, with Cusi expressing his interest in Singapore’s RE use. Iswaran extended an invitation to visit Singapore for next month’s Singapore International Energy Week.

Cusi tasked Fuentebella to arrange the visit, which will include representatives of the Energy department’s RE units and state-owned PNOC Renewables Corp.

Cusi and Iswaran met at the sidelines of the ongoing 35th Asean Ministers on Energy Meeting where regional officials are ironing out the implementation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ 2016-2025 Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation.