Singapore tourism launches ‘Passion Made Possible’

In the last 50 years, Singapore has built a strong reputation as a global business and tourism hub, recognized for its quality infrastructure, safety, stability, connectedness and accessibility.

However, global competition to attract tourists and investments has intensified, and the media landscape has become more crowded and complex. Visitors have become more discerning in their travel choices, seeking to immerse themselves in cultures and build deeper connections with destinations, while international businesses want to create new solutions that make a difference.

To market Singapore internationally attractive and viable for tourism and business purposes, The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) jointly unveiled recently a unified brand—“Passion Made Possible”— to put forth Singapore’s unique attitude and mindset: a passionate, never-settling spirit of determination and enterprise that constantly pursues possibilities and reinvention.

The unified brand thus aims to communicate the country’s value proposition in addressing the needs of travelers and companies, and help the city-island-republic stand out in the region.

“This brand articulates what we stand for as a country and supports the telling of many stories about this destination and its people. It will allow us to build a deeper and more personal connection between Singapore and our fans and friends, even when they are not actively thinking about travel,” said STB chief executive Lionel Yeo.

“Singapore is making the shift from being primarily an investment-driven economy to one that will be led by innovation. In particular, local and international companies are seeking to create new products, services and solutions that will have a stronger impact in Asia. It is timely to send a strong and clear signal that companies can do this successfully from Singapore and turn possibilities into reality. Singapore and Singaporeans are where we are today because we pushed the limits of what’s possible, and did not allow constraints to hold us back,” EDB chairman Beh Swan Gin added.

With a different approach from previous brands of STB’s “Your Singapore” and EDB’s “Future Ready Singapore,” Passion Made Possible presents Singapore’s attributes beyond tourism and business.

The brand will be unveiled worldwide in various cities throughout Asia-Pacific, Europe and the United States of America.

For the Philippines, a Singapore Travel Showcase will be held in Manila at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall from September 15 to 17. It will also serve as a platform to share how Singapore can enable Filipino travelers and visitors realize their passions and dreams.

Aside from attractive airfare and travel deals for Singapore, visitors to the three-day fair can also expect an exciting line up of activities, performances and programs featuring some of Singapore’s best offerings, attractions and brands such as Irvins Salted Egg, Naiise, and Benjamin Barker.