Singapore train collision leaves 25 injured

SINGAPORE: At least 25 people were injured in a train collision in Singapore on Wednesday, officials said, in the latest incident to hit the troubled metro system. Transport officials said a moving train collided with a stationary faulty train at the elevated Joo Koon station in the far west of the city state. “At 8:19 a.m., a second train stopped behind the first faulty train. At 8:20 a.m., the second train moved forward unexpectedly, and came into contact with the first train,” regulator Land Transport Authority (LTA) and train operator SMRT said in a joint statement. It added that 23 passengers and two SMRT employees “sustained light to moderate injuries” and have been sent to nearby hospitals. Both LTA and SMRT are investigating the incident, the statement said.

AFP