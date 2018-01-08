Singer-actress surprised by her own ‘generosity’

GUESS WHO? This mestizo drama actor (MDA) need not buy grocery items for his family. Why so? Then married to a popular singer-actress (PSA), the latter would stock up on imported goods (from canned food to toiletries) at their conjugal abode.

Once the PSA made an unannounced visit at her in-laws’ residence. “She took time off her busy work schedule. Gusto lang niyang kumustahin ang partido ng asawa niya.”

Her biggest surprise came when she stepped inside her in-laws’ house and saw every nook and cranny. “Nagulat na lang siya, yung mga ipinamili niya kelan lang sa supermarket, naka-display sa cabinet ng kusina ng in-laws niya!” our source revealed.

PSA then realized why she had to go to the market more often, her budget getting strangely bigger. “Sa in-laws pala niya nakaimbak yung mga groceries nila!”

Now that an erstwhile matinee idol (EMA) is basking in liberty, showbiz folks in the know can’t help but recall a remarkably funny incident that took place when he reported to the set of a teledrama.

Although he arrived at the location outside Manila earlier than his co-cast members, the director was stunned to see him in soiled clothes.

“O, bakit ganyan ang itsura mo? Hindi naman yan ang costume mo sa kukunang eksena?” the megger asked, noticing fresh mud splattered on his shirt.

Gasping for breath, EMA replied: “Direk, may humahabol kasi sa akin, eh. As I was running, I stumbled on the muddy field.”

The EMA had been reportedly hooked on a vice even back then, so much so that he screwed up his projects and mumble his speaking lines.

This female celebrity (FC) will certainly give the dipsomaniacs out there a run for their money.

Said to be her favorite watering hole is a cozy bar in the eastern part of Metro Manila where, swears a Vignettes source, she frequents in the company of good looking-but-not-so-young men.

“Anong panama ng mga talamak na lasenggo sa kanya? They’re no match to her,” says our source, who bore witness to FC’s uncontrolled drinking behavior a couple of times.

That’s not the catch though.

When beyond her boozing limits, FC would turn incredibly wild by night fall.

“Instead of her male companions making advances at her, siya itong namumulupot sa kanila even sitting on their laps. Basta wala siyang pakialam.”

Closing time. The FC—already inebriated—would drag the “lone surviving male” in the group, “Bring me home. I said bring me home!”

It’s for you to guess what would happen next.

Another female celebrity (FC who’s not necessarily the main character here) is an awesome “archivist” as she still keeps in her outdated, if not antiquated mobile phone text messages she had received many, many years ago.

For posterity, she says: “Para may hawak din akong proof in case the sender would deny he or she sent me a text message most especially kung may issue.”

The FC had Vignettes read a text message from a male talent discoverer (MTD) without whose efforts a very popular comedienne (VPC) wouldn’t have become who she is now.

In summary, MTD’s text message (sent to the FC more than five years ago) spoke about his gripe against the VPC (his discovery during the ‘90s) for having no “debt of gratitude.”