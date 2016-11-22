Singer Black Jack found dead

Singer and comedian Black Jack, whose real name was Joey Furemaran, was found dead inside his condominium unit in Sampaloc, Manila on Monday night.

He was found by his 12-year-old son with his head wrapped in a clear cellophane. There were no signs of external physical injury.

The security guard of the building asked the boy to check on his father because the singer has not gone out of his room which they found unusual.

The caretaker of the building said Black Jack had been acting strange in the past few days. Tenants of the building also filed a complaint against the singer because he would strip in front of women.

Senior Police Officer 1 Lester Evangelista from the Homicide Section of the Manila Police District said there were no signs of forcible entry although some possessionsof the singer were scattered on the floor.

Black Jack was known for his songs “Modelong Charing” and “Goodboy.” SOFIA USERO