Singer-composer Freddie Aguilar eyed as senatorial bet under Duterte party

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 4th on Thursday said singer-composer Freddie Aguilar was “being considered” as part of the senatorial slate of the PDP-Laban (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan) for the 2019 mid-term elections.

Pimentel said, however, that the PDP-Laban has yet to decide whether to include Aguilar. “There’s no final list yet. It will be finalized by August until September given the overflow (of individuals who want to run after the PDP-Laban).”

Asked whether Aguilar, an award-winning singer-composer, was being considered, the Senate chief said, “Yes, because he is a party member.”

“Go over the qualifications for senator. He has all of them,” said Pimentel, president of PDP-Laban.

Under the 1987 Constitution, “No person shall be a Senator unless he is a natural-born citizen of the Philippines, and on the day of the election, is at least 35 years of age, able to read and write, a registered voter, and a resident of the Philippines for not less than two years immediately preceding the day of the election.”

“And for sure he has ideas on how legislation can solve some of our problems,” he added. Aguilar composed and sang the campaign jingle of then Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Pressed how many individuals were being considered by PDP-Laban to run under its banner in the 2019 senatorial race, Pimentel said, “Twenty plus including my reelectionist colleagues in the Senate majority.”

The releectionist senators who belong to the Senate majority bloc are Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Nancy Binay, Joseph Victor Ejercito, Grace Poe, and Cynthia Villar. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO