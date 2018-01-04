Singer Freddie Aguilar loses QC home, belongings to fire

Singer Freddie Aguilar’s house in North Fairview, Quezon City was razed by fire before midnight on Wednesday.

No one was reported injured.

The fire started at Aguilar’s music room on the ground floor at 11:15 p.m.

Aguilar’s son Jericho was the only one awake when the fire broke out.

Police estimated the damage at P14 million.

Fire Officer 3 Caranto Derick of the Bureau of Fire Protection-Quezon City said an investigation is ongoing but the blaze was likely due to electrical short circuit.

Derick said Aguilar was not in the house when the fire broke out.

“Dumating na lang siya nung tinawagan siya ng kanyang pamilya (he only arrived after his family called him), Derick said.