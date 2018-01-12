‘Singing is really my core’ – James Reid

Millennial heartthrob James Reid said it’s by choice that he neither did movies nor teleseryes in 2017. At the press conference of “JaDine: Love Revolution” held over the week, the other half of the successful JaDine tandem said he simply wanted to concentrate on his music.

He explained that the movies he and Nadine are doing now, including one directed by Antoinette Jadaone [who helmed their top-rating series "On The Wings of Love (OTWOL)”], was supposed to be finished in 2017.

“But I wanted more time to do my album,” said James. “Doing movies will always be there but we wanted to give more attention to my music, my album, and our forthcoming concert.”

The JaDine concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on February 9 will showcase new music. It will be unlike their first, which was heavily based on the theme of OTWOL and “Till I Met You.”

“This one is just original music but the message behind everything really is ‘revolution,’ a change—it’s from wanting to stop all the bashing and hatred. We really want to spread love, a new age of love,” he shared.

James interest in music became widely known when he collaborated with fellow “Pinoy Big Brother (PBB): Teen Clash 2010” housemate Bret Jackson on “We Are Whatever.” As a solo artist, he ventured out with a self-titled album and “Reid Alert,” an Original Pilipino Music album with touches of pop and R&B.

He now has “Palm Dreams” as his third studio album.

“I think Palm Dreams is still very pop—it’s R&B, pop and a mix of dancehall, a little bit of electronic, a little bit of hip-hop. It’s what pop is, a combination of different genres, whatever is now,” he informed.

James’ brand of music is expected to be featured in the upcoming concert, so fans are sure to be entertained with “Cool Down” and “IL2LU” as well as “Bahala Na” and “Para-paraan,” some of the songs featured in his third album.

James’ passion for music is very evident in conversations.

“Well, I’m definitely more comfortable singing and performing,” he said. “Singing is really my core. When I’m on stage, I feel stronger.”

James won the Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards. He was also named No. 4 in TC Candler’s list of “100 Most Handsome Faces” for 2017, ahead of Joe Jonas (No. 100), Daniel Matsunaga (No. 88), Leonardo DiCaprio (No. 87), Lee Min-Ho (No. 84), Brad Pitt (No. 78), Chris Pine (No. 69), Zayn Malik (No. 67), Enrique Gil (No. 61), Chris Hemsworth (No. 59), Mario Maurer (No. 58), Harry Styles (No. 54), Shawn Mendes (No. 48), Henry Cavill (No. 44), Zac Efron (No. 32), David Beckham (No. 26) and Idris Elba (No. 8). Just ahead of him are Kim Tae-Hyung (No. 1), Jason Momoa (No. 2) and Armie Hammer (No. 3).

* * *

True to PLDT Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan’s promise of bringing the PLDT GabayGuro celebrations to the provinces, the much-awaited “Grand Gathering” went all the way to Bulacan to give early holiday treats and pay tribute to the teachers of this historical province on December 9.

The star-studded event was held at the Bulacan Province Capitol Gymnasium where around 4,000 teachers from Meycauayan, San Jose Del Monte, and Malolos gathered for a day full of fun, prizes, and world-class entertainment. Appearing in concert were some of the country’s biggest performers, namely Regine Velasquez, OgieAlcasid, Jaya, Jona and Regine Tolentino with comedians Ate Gay and Regina.

Hosted by actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith, beauty queen MJ Lastimosa and TV personality IC Mendoza, the teachers’ tribute was mounted successfully in cooperation with the provincial schools and the local government of Bulacan led by Gov. Willy Sy-Alvarado.

GabayGuro Chairman Chaye Cabal-Revilla and her team of dedicated volunteers worked tirelessly behind the scenes for everything that the foundation stands for. It is in these events where teachers get to experience the tribute they deserve.

“We give our all to make our teachers feel special but at the end of the day, we are the ones who feel so much more blessed. The gratitude they show is priceless. It makes everything worth it,” Revilla said.