Single parents URGeD to register in QC

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista has signed into law an ordinance which encourages solo parents in the city – male and female – to register with their respective barangay (village) to have access to information and avail themselves of the benefits provided under Republic Act 8927, known as the Solo Parents’ Welfare Act of 2000. The law provides that a solo parent can enjoy a flexible work schedule, parental leave of not more than seven days every year provided the solo parent- employee who has rendered at least one year of service; educational benefits for their children; housing benefits; livelihood programs and medical assistance. The city government has been sponsoring the enrollment of solo parents for medical care insurance under Philhealth. The Quezon City Social Services Development Department (SSDD), under Teresa Mariano, oversees the implementation of programs and services for solo parents. In 2016, the SSDD issued a total of 5,125 solo parent IDs that 4,935 are female.