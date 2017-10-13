Sinulog vendors to observe color coding scheme

CEBU City will implement color coding and ID System on all vendors of candles, flowers, balloons and religious icon near the Basilica del Santo Niño during the fiesta celebration commonly known as Sinulog Mardigras on the third Sunday of January next year. City Councilor and Deputy Mayor Dave Tumulak met with all side walk vendors on Friday to help them organize and plan their stalls location to maintain order during the festivities.

Thousands of local and foreign tourists come every year to celebrated and receive miracles from Cebu patron saint – Senior Santo Niño. The city will also provide a place for the devotees to stay for a night – a container van furnished like a decent room – located near the Basilica.

Advertisements