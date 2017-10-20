Sipadan kidnapping suspect nabbed

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Joint Task Force Zamboanga (JTF-Zambo) and Zamboanga City Police have arrested an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member linked to the Sipadan kidnapping in 2001, an official of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) said on Friday.

Advertisements

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, WestMinCom spokesman, identified the ASG member as Mansur Radullan, 37, who was arrested along Manggal Drive in Baliwasan, Zamboanga City by virtue of a search warrant.

Seized from Radullan were a rifle grenade and explosive components.

Col. Leonel Nicolas, JTF Zambo commander said Radullan was involved in the 2001 Sipadan kidnapping and the foiled abduction of physician Armando Iturralde in Barangay Talon-Talon, Zamboanga City in 2015.

From January 2017, government forces have arrested 82 ASG members, 12 of whom were arrested in Basilan, 47 in Sulu, seven in Tawi-Tawi, and 16 in Zamboanga City.

“Troops continue to coordinate with the local government and the police in securing the city from the threats posed by the Abu Sayyaf to ensure that no terrorists will be coddled in Zamboanga Peninsula,” said Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, Jr., commander of the WestMinCom.