‘Sirkus:’ A magical and familial journey

Almost every Filipino has a fond childhood memory of experiencing the circus—or the perya—where mindboggling magical shows come alive. With its sense of awe and excitement, GMA Network’s multi-awarded public affairs team will try to stir such recollections with the premiere of fantasy series “Sirkus” beginning tomorrow.

A weekly family-oriented program, Sirkus follows fraternal twins Mia and Miko who, after losing their parents and escaping the hands of an evil villainess, find themselves in the company of a travelling circus called Sirkus Salamanca.

With no one else to turn to, the twins will depend on the rag-tag group of circus performers, comprised of a fire-breather, an acrobat, a strongman and a clairvoyant to keep them safe.

As the chase continues, the circus soon becomes the key to reveal the truth about the twins’ identity, discovering why the evil villainess is after them.

Portraying Mia and Miko are promising young actors Mikee Quintos and Mikoy Morales. Quintos, who won Best New Female TV Personality at the 2017 Star Awards for TV, is best known for her role as Lira in the hit telefantasya series “Encantadia.” Morales, on the other hand, is a finalist of the reality TV show “Protégé: The Battle for The Big Artista Break.”

Completing the cast are Andre Paras, who plays the lovable strongman Martel; Chariz Solomon as the quirky clairvoyant Astra; Sef Cadayona as the funny acrobat Al; Klea Pineda as the gorgeous fire-breather Selfira; and veteran actors Gardo Versoza as circus leader Leviticus , and Cherie Gil who breathes life to the cold hearted and vengeful La Ora.

As part of the public affairs lineup of GMA Network for 2018, Sirkus’s main goal is to promote traditional Filipino values in a very entertaining production.

“Sirkus is really an anthem towards raising children and viewers will see through the show how good parenting and family unity can empower children to get ahead in life,” program manager Angeli Atienza told The Manila Times in an interview.

Directed by Zig Dulay, Sirkus will air every Sunday at 6:10 p.m. on GMA Network beginning January 21.

Christina Alpad