Sison welcomes ‘last chance’ for peace

EXILED Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria “Joma” Sison welcomed the pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte to give the peace talks a “last chance” as it would be “needed” in dealing with the complaints by the two parties.

“The resumption of peace talks between the GRP (Government of the Republic of the Philippines) and NDFP (National Democratic Front of the Philippines) negotiating panels is needed precisely to deal with substantive issues and complaints,” Sison said in a statement on Thursday.

“In the same round of formal talks, as well as in preceding consultations, the panels can present conflicting positions and subsequently seek to solve the problems on mutually acceptable grounds,” he added.

The communist leader, who is on self-exile in The Netherlands, cited three agreements from the previous negotiations between the government and the NDF.

The first one was the “substantial consensus” between the two peace panels in terms of the agrarian reform, rural development, national industrialization and economic development, which Sison described as the “most important parts” of the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER).

“There is already a draft amnesty proclamation to release all the political prisoners listed by the NDFP in compliance with the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL),” Sison said.

Another point raised by the communist leader was the draft agreement on the coordinated unilateral ceasefires, which he said was under the monitoring of a joint national ceasefire committee.

“This draft agreement is in effect the start of a bilateral ceasefire agreement. It is a significant step towards the Comprehensive Agreement on the End of Hostilities and Disposition of Forces,” Sison said.

However, Sison also said there should be no preconditions that would limit the peace talks, citing The Hague joint declaration in 1992 signed by former president Fidel Ramos and former NDF chairperson Manuel Romero.

“The framework agreement requires that no side shall impose on the other side preconditions that negate the character and purpose of peace negotiations,” Sison said.

“The conflicting parties become negotiating parties precisely to thresh out serious differences and complaints and seek the solutions to achieve a just and lasting peace,” he added. DEMPSEY REYES