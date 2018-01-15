Sison welcomes ‘one-on-one’ talks with Duterte

EXILED Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria Sison welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte’s proposal for a “one-on-one” despite the termination of the peace negotiations between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

Sison was responding to comments by Duterte in a recent interview where he called on the communist leader to come to the Philippines so that they could talk.

“I welcome the positive statement of President Duterte that he would like to converse with me one on one. Such statement is more important than his still angry words in his recent interview with Minda News,” Sison said in a statement late Sunday.

“In the interest of the Filipino people and for the sake and purpose of resuming peace negotiations, I am willing to have serious conversations with President Duterte,” he said.

On July 2017, the President decided to scrap the peace talks with the communist rebels following the atrocities committed by the New People’s Army (NPA) against government security forces such as the ambush of members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) in Arakan, North Cotabato.

The cancellation of the talks, as well as the rejection of Judy Taguiwalo and Rafael Mariano as secretaries of Social Welfare and Agrarian Reform, prompted the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives to withdraw from the so-called “super majority”.

Sison said that it would be a “waste” if Duterte and him “would not interface even once, considering the success of the four rounds of formal talks since 2016.”

“Considering our mutual convenience and sense of prudence, we can meet in a country that is a neighbor of the Philippines,” he said.

“In this regard, the chairmen of the GRP (Government of the Republic of the Philippines) and NDFP negotiating panels can agree on the arrangements. After the resumption of the peace negotiations, I can go to the Philippines for my first visit after a long time,” he added. DEMPSEY REYES