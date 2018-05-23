Sisons get P2.4M, eye return to PH

EXILED communist leader Jose Maria Sison and wife Julie have received compensation from a Philippine government claims board as victims of the Marcos Martial Law regime.

In a television interview, Sison said the payment, P1.2 million each for him and his wife Julie, or a total of P2.4 million, was sent via bank transfer to Julie’s account.

In a separate interview with The Manila Times, the Communist Party of the Philippines founder said it was “highly probable” for him to return to the Philippines within the term of President Rodrigo Duterte, noting there were only a “few kinks” that needed to be fixed before the resumption of the scrapped talks.

He said the fifth round of peace negotiations between the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), the party’s political arm, could resume in June.

“It is highly probable within the last week of June,” Sison told The Manila Times in an online interview.

“There is a basis to be optimistic in that the resumption of formal talks will occur next month and that there shall be an interim peace agreement,” Sison added.

Sison said the peace agreement might include a ceasefire declaration, amnesty and the arrangement of Agrarian Reform and Rural Development and National Industrialization and Economic Development sections under the Comprehensive Agreement on Social Economic Reforms (Caser).

“It shall take only a month in July to finish and approve the entire Caser,” Sison said.

In April, Duterte directed Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza to prepare for the resumption of the stalled talks with the communists.