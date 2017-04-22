‘Sister Act The Musical’ is on its way to Manila

Manila should be ready to get funky as the Broadway and West End smash hit musical comedy Sister Act begins a limited two-week run at The Theatre at Solaire on June 27.

Based on the hit 1992 film of the same title, the musical—set in the 1970s at Philadelphia, instead of the original Reno and San Francisco location—boast of dazzling dance routines and a vast inspiration of musical styles from Motown, Barry White, soul and funk to great big disco anthems.

The story begins as disco diva wannabe Deloris Van Cartier (originally played by Whoopi Goldberg) sees her gangster boyfriend Curtis Shank commit a murder at the grungy club where she’s performing. She then reports the crime to the police and is consequently placed in the witness protection program.



Disguised as a nun named Sister Mary Clarence, she is placed in the convent of the Holy Order of the Little Sisters of Our Mother of Perpetual Faith, where she finds herself up against the rigid Mother Superior. Deloris uses her singing talent to inspire the other nuns to create a more contemporary choir, and they become the hit of the community.

Word of their success reaches Curtis and his mob, who arrive on the scene to settle their score with Deloris and find themselves battling not only her, but a gang of feisty nuns and the Mother Superior as well.

Sister Act also features an original score with music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Enchanted, Little Mermaid), lyrics by Tony and Academy Award-nominee Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid), and a book by multi-Emmy Award winners Cheri and Bill Steinkellner (“Cheers”) with additional book material by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane (Xanadu, The

Little Dog Laughed).

Directed on Broadway by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Guys and Dolls, A Funny Thing…Forum, Smokey Joe’s Café), the production features choreography by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Anthony Van Laast (Mamma Mia, Bombay Dreams).

The Whoopi Goldberg-produced musical, received five 2011 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, Best Original Score for Alan Menken (music) and Glenn Slater (lyrics), and Best Book Of A Musical for Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and Douglas Carter Beane.

Sister Act The Musical will be running in Manila until July 9. For tickets, call Ticketworld at 8919999.