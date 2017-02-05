Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista (rightmost) has signed a sister-cities agreement with the mayor of Yangon City (Myanmar) Maung Maung Soe. The sister city cooperation is designed to promote mutually beneficial relations in trade and economic development; transportation and tourism; education, sports and culture; environment and urban planning; as well as human resources, science and technology between the largest metropolitan city of the Philippines and the largest city of Myanmar.
SISTER CITIES
