Nun ‘surprised’ by deportation order but thanks PH for ‘learnings, beautiful memories’

AN Australian nun ordered to leave the Philippines after she was tagged an “undesirable alien” expressed “surprise” at the swiftness of the decision of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) but said that while she may “lose the right to be in the Philippines,” she would “never lose the learnings and beautiful memories” that the country had given her in her more than 20-year stay.

“I woke this morning to hear there had been an order from the BI about my case. I was surprised as I had thought the process was that I would have 10 days to put in a counter affidavit to answer the charges,” Sister Patricia Fox said in a statement on Wednesday.

The BI ordered Fox to leave within 30 days from the receipt of the order and deactivated her alien certificate of registration (ACR).

Fox’s lawyer Jobert Pahilga said the supplemental report, which showed that Fox violated the terms and conditions of her missionary visa made her an “undesirable alien.”

Fox, 71, said that her participation in political activities “may have brought her into conflict with the Philippine government.”

She had also recalled how her mission since 1990 made her learn about the basic issues in the country.

“When my Congregation was asking for volunteers to come to the Philippines, I eagerly volunteered. It was through [my Filipino friends]that I came to learn some of the basic issues which caused their poverty: lack of their own lands, control of markets, dependence on pesticides,” Fox said.

“I may lose my right to be in the Philippines but I can never lose the learnings and beautiful memories,” she said.

Fox was arrested and temporarily detained on April 16 for “attending rallies and engaging in political activities.” She was released the next day.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) called for “balance between protecting the human rights of all and the interest of the nation” in response to the revocation of Fox’s visa.

“After her release, the prior arrest has yet to be reasonably justified. We look forward to fair application of our laws—laws meant to protect, not violate, the rights and dignity of all,” CHR spokesperson Jackielyn de Guia said in a statement.

“Only those who despise the poor despise someone like Fox and would want her out of the Philippines,” rights group Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay commented.

Fox is the mother superior of the Our Lady of Sion congregation in the Philippines and has been doing missionary work for 27 years to serve the oppressed and the marginalized sectors. GLEE JALEA