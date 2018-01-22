Sister of inmate killed in jail riot seeks justice

BACOLOD CITY: The sister of an inmate allegedly killed in a riot inside the Bago City District Jail is seeking justice for her brother.

Liezel Alvarez Villa, sister of victim Rene Boy Alvarez, claimed unidentified persons manhandled her brother during the melee at the jail last Thursday.

The autopsy, she said, showed Rene Boy’s body bore wounds, bruises and a deep wound in the head.

Alvarez, 32, of Himamaylan City was being held for charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives, attempted murder and direct assault.

Alexander Sy, newly assigned warden of Bago City Dirstrict Jail, said Alvarez engaged in a fistfight with his co-inmates minutes after his transfer from Himamaylan City District Jail.

Ten hours later he was found by his fellow inmate unconscious and brought to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Autopsy results revealed Alvarez died of “intracranial bleeding secondary to head injury due to mauling.”

Sy said Alvarez was previously placed under the custodies of Kabankalan City District Jail and Metro Bacolod District Jail-Special Intensive Care Area but was moved out because of his involvement in commotion in both jails.

The incident cancelled the visitation privilege and recreational activities of all 215 inmates at Bago jail while investigation is ongoing, Sy added.

Meanwhile, investigators are yet to identify the other inmates involved in the commotion.