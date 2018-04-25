Sister Patricia Fox to file counter affidavit against deportation order–lawyer

AN Australian missionary whom the Bureau of Immigration has ordered to leave the country for participating in protests will file a counter-affidavit to disprove allegations that she was an “undesirable alien,” her lawyer said on Wednesday.

“Sister Fox will be submitting her counter-affidavit or answer to prove that the charge that she is an ‘undesirable alien’ has no basis in fact and in law,” her lawyer, Jobert Pahilga, said in a statement shortly after receiving a memorandum from the Intelligence Division from Commissioner Jaime B. Morente containing a supplemental report and recommendation to cancel her missionary visa and deport her.

Pahilga added that the supplemental report contained documents which supposedly showed Fox openly and actively participating in rallies, press conferences, and fact-finding missions “which supposedly violated the terms and conditions of her missionary visa” and made her an “undesirable alien.”

“Offhand, the documents submitted by BI Intelligence Division did not show that Fox was engaged in anti-government activities. The documents submitted by BI Intelligence Division show that she had not violated the terms and conditions of her missionary visa but are consistent with her missionary work of promoting peace, social justice and human rights,” Pahilga said.

Fox, 71, was arrested by immigration officials on April 16 “for attending protest rallies” and was released the day after.

President Rodrigo Duterte also launched a tirade against her for showing “disorderly conduct” during her stay in the country.

“To be honest, I did not think I was that important. I was a bit sad because I have been here for a long time in the Philippines. I was a bit sad to hear some of it, and I was not sure where he was coming from so I was surprised,” Fox responded in a previous interview with The Manila Times.

The Australian nun added that she had planned to go back to Australia for a congregational meeting and a short holiday even before her arrest and temporary detention.

“Before all this, I already booked to go back for congregational meeting and holiday in May but I have also booked to come back in June. I still plan to stay here and continue our mission,” Fox said.