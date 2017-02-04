Six killed, three missing in Indonesia boat accident

JAKARTA: At least six people have been killed and three are missing after a fishing boat capsized in eastern Indonesia, an official said on Saturday. The wooden boat was carrying 29 people when it capsized on Friday afternoon after departing from Takalar Lama river to Tanah Keke island in the province of South Sulawesi. Twenty people have been found alive but rescue teams are still searching for the missing passengers. The cause of the accident is still not known, transport ministry spokesman Lollan Panjaitan told Agence France-Presse. The Indonesian archipelago of more than 17,000 islands is heavily dependent on boat transport but safety standards are poor and accidents occur regularly.

AFP