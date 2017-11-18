Six missing after deadly Greek floods

ATHENS: Six people are still missing in Greece two days after a flash flood killed 16 people near the capital, the fire department said on Friday. “We are looking for two additional people whose disappearance was declared to police,” a fire department spokesman said. “That brings the total to six,” he said. One of the missing is apparently a hunter. The other was last seen at a roadside canteen, the spokesman said. The Greek government on Wednesday declared a three-day state of mourning after the freak flood struck the towns of Mandra, Nea Peramos and Megara, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Athens. Some elderly people died inside or near their homes, drivers were trapped in their cars as they drove to work, and two bodies were found at sea. Stricken areas will request EU solidarity funds, the Athens governor’s office said.

AFP