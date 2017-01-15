Six-month tax amnesty in Baguio City okayed

BAGUIO CITY: The Baguio City Council has approved on third and final reading a proposed ordinance granting a one-time six-month tax amnesty to all delinquent real property taxpayers in the city.

Under the ordinance authored by Vice Mayor Edison Bilog and Councilors Leandro Yangot Jr., Peter Fianza and Elmer Datuin, the amnesty shall be applicable to delinquent taxpayers as of December 31, 2015.

It will include pieces of property that are undeclared and subject to real property tax; those which are declared but whose RPT has not yet been paid; those included in auctions conducted by the local government but have not yet been purchased by private persons or entities; property owners with pending cases in the court whose ownership are in question; and those sold through public auctions whose ownership has not been officially transferred because of non-issuance of final deed of sale by the local government.

The RPT amnesty shall be good for six months and shall take effect 30 days from its approval and publication.