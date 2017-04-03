Six new Disney princesses

Digital reality competition declares all finalists winners

International star Lea Salonga led a magical night of Disney classic songs at the conclusion of Globe Studio’s first digital reality series Disney Princess: I Dare to Dream.

And in a surprising turn of events at the Mall of Asia Arena, Salonga announced all six of the competition winners of the competition with six young and vibrant girls declared Disney Princesses in their own rights.

Imbibing Disney values and sharing their own life stories, the girls went on a journey of self-discovery and confidence with Salonga alongside top mentors from different industries, depending on their dream professions.

The winners are Sirach Catipay, an aspiring chef; Stephanie Jordan, a singing competition contestant who wants to go into hosting; Hyacinth Leonado, who dreams of becoming a Broadway singer and actress; Jaden Narvios, who wants to be the president of the Philippines; Liana San Diego, who wants to be a veterinarian; and Alexi Tan, who’s striving to become an animator. The girls were mentored respectively by top chef Jessie Sincioco, YouTuber and host Charisma Star, theater actress Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, social educator Efren Peñaflorida, veterinarian Dr.Nielsen Donato, and animator Tito Romero. They were also joined by vlogger Janina Vela, who served as the guiding elder sister.

As grand winners, all of them were able to fly to Japan for the premiere of the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, with a meet and greet with Disney legend and composer Alan Menken and director, screenwriter Bill Condon. Of course, they were also schedule to visit Tokyo Disneyland.

“Globe recognizes the change in how Filipinos consume entertainment, content is on demand now, so we brought this unique show to where most Filipinos are — online. It was tough to select only one winner from a pool of incredible girls as they are all talented in their own way, and have shown remarkable depth and maturity. All the Disney princesses got their happy endings, and we felt that they should, too,” Globe Studios head Quark Henares shared.

Meanwhile, Salonga led a series of spectacular performances of Disney songs with Christian Bautista, KC Concepcion, Sam Concepcion, Morissette, Julie Anne San Jose, Tippy Dos Santos, Aicelle Santos, Erik Santos, and Janina Vela, who performed favorites like Beauty and the Beast’s “Be Our Guest,” The Little Mermaid’s “Under the Sea,” Aladdin’s “A Whole New World,” and Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go.”