Six PSL tankers brace for Phuket meet

Six Philippine Swimming League (PSL) tankers will be vying for honors in the 2018 Thanyapura Swimming Championship scheduled on beginning on Friday at the Thanyapura swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand.

Reigning Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy, who celebrated his 11th birthday on Monday, will be leading the country’s campaign in the two-day meet which is expected to draw more than 500 tankers from different parts of the region.

Dula shoots for gold medals in the boys’ 11-year category, hoping to sustain his impressive showing in international competitions. He dominated his age band in major tournaments in the 2017 including the Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship in Tokyo and the Singapore Swimming Meet.

Also expected to deliver are Diliman Preparatory School standout Lee Grant Cabral and fellow veteran international campaigner Aishel Cid Evangelista.

Cabral will join Dula in the sa boys’ 11-year category while Evangelista takes part in the boys’ 8-year division in the event that draws participants from host Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Hong Kong, among others.

Joining the trio are Albert Sermonia, Jenn Sermonia and Denise Ruth Sula.

Jennifer Sermonia serves as delegation head while veteran mentor Alexandre Papa will be the team’s head coach.

“We’re very optimistic of our chances. The team is upbeat, they’re excited and ready. This is a good exposure for them especially for Dula who will also compete in Florida in the United States in May,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Papa is looking at 10 golds in the three-day meet.

“That’s our target because we believe in their talent and we’re here to guide them not only in this competition but in their journey towards becoming a world-class swimmer. We won’t be getting tired helping these kids achieve their dreams,” added Papa.

PSL is fresh from a successful campaign in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR February swimming competition held at the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville, Florida.