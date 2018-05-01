Six-year-old survives two deadly diseases

Only the fresh scars on her body are the remaining signs that six-year-old Jhianne Carla Eugenio of San Pablo City, Laguna almost lost her life four weeks ago due to septic shock after being treated for meningococcemia that later developed into Steven Johnson Syndrome.

Her 23-year-old mother Jaina, who is still finishing her tourism degree, said it all started when Jhianne had a high fever with cough and colds over three days and developed red rashes on her upper body.

Jaina brought her daughter to a nearby hospital on March 17, but the pediatrician who examined her said the blood tests turned out to be all normal, so the doctor just prescribed basic medicine for fever, cough and colds and anti-allergy.

However, Jhianne’s condition worsened that day and she started vomiting as more rashes appeared on her body.

“March 18, I decided na ipa-check ulit siya dahil dumami na ang rashes niya. Nagsusuka at biglang sobra ng dami na ng rashes sa upper body niya,” Jainasaid.

Fighting meningococcemia

She rushed Jhianne to the hospital where she was told on March 19 that her daughter had pneumonia and symptoms of meningococcemia, a deadly tropical infectious disease that affects one out of 10 children.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), meningococcemia is a bacterial infection caused by Neisseria meningitides, the same type of bacteria that causes meningitis.

It is a life-threatening bacterial infection of the bloodstream and symptoms include fever, fatigue, vomiting, chills, muscle pains, diarrhea and formation of dark purple rashes in the later stages.

She was initially isolated but was transferred to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when she lost consciousness.

“She was totally unconscious. I prayed that it was just chicken pox or measles,” said Jaina, who did not fully understand what the doctors were saying at that time, so she just prayed that every­thing would turn out all right for her daughter.

Jhianne, who remained unconscious for one week, underwent several confirmatory tests during her confinement, including a spinal tap to obtain information about her cerebrospinal fluid. At one point, doctors told Jainat hat she might lose Jhianne as her condition was becoming critical.

“Biglang bumagsak ang blood pressure niya sa 70/50,” the young mother said. “Hihimatayin ako ng oras na yun at halos mapaluhod sa pag-iyak at walang tigil na pagdadasal na sana kayanin niya,” Jaina narrated in horror.

According to Jaina, she also brought the specimen to Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and to Asian Hospital for clearer results, but the results, for some reason, remained inconclusive.

Miracle from heaven

Fortunately, Jhianne started res­ponding to her medication and woke up after a week of being unconscious. However, another problem had arisen.

Jhianne could not see and she developed blisters around her body that later dried and turned black before flaking off. Jhianne had developed Steven Johnson Syndrome, a rare but severe allergic reaction, usually to medication.

Doctors said she might permanently lose her sight. “Hindi ko malaman ang gagawin ko nung narinig ko yun. Dasal ako nang dasal. Umiyak talaga ako. Nagkamalay nga siya pero may kapalit naman,” said Jaina.

Even Jaina’s 75-year-old grandmother cried in desperation, asking why it had to be Jhianne. But, overhearing the remark, the little girl said: “Yun kasi sabi ng God angel ko, pero gagaling daw po ako.” Jhianne said, regaining her sight the following day.

Medical conundrum

As Jhianne got well, questions arose on why she even developed Steven Johnson Syndrome, which a dermatologic specialist described as a very rare hypersensitive reaction that affects the skin, mucous membrane, genitals and eyes, usually caused by an unpredictable adverse reaction to certain medications or an infection.

But while Jaina became very interested in the why’s and wherefore’s of the nightmare that beset her family, particularly Steven Johnson Syndrome, she also had more pressing matters to address.

Jhianne was confined for three weeks but Jaina, a young single parent, has no job and did not know how to pay their sizable hospital bill. She found herself at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) seeking help, so she could at least bring Jhianne home.

Learning of the case, PCSO general manager Alexander Balutan said Jhianne can serve as an example to many people who are undergoing their own crises.

“I like that little Jhianne is a fighter,” Balutan said. “Many of us Filipinos have to deal with similar battles in our lives. We should never give up. The PCSO is always ready to help in whatever way we can.”

The young mother in turn said, “I would like to thank PCSO for reaching out to my sweet little angel and helping us with the hospital bills. With all my heart, I will be forever grateful for your help. You helped us far beyond our expectations. God bless PCSO.”

Jaina has been studying Steven Johnson Syndrome and now knows the condition has no cure and her little Jhianne could have a relapse. It will take three more months before Jhianne can return to school.

Meantime, Jaina has taken to social media to raise awareness of the condition because “it can happen to anyone and it is devastating.” Her posts on her Facebook account have garnered as many as 95,000 likes and shared 49,613 times as of this writing.

“I thought I would lose her, but I knew she is a fighter. The doctors even called her a miracle baby,” Jaina said.

“Sa lahat ng nagdasal para sa anak ko at sa lahat ng nag- pledge para sa hospital bills niya, mara­ming-maraming salamat po! Habang buhay ko pong tatanawin na malaking utang na loob ang lahat ng pagmamahal ninyo sa anak ko! Salamat po at may God bless us all,” Jaina posted on Facebook.

BY LIZ LAGNITON