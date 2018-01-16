Size matters…?

It apparently does not in the case of Alex De Minaur, who is touted in published reports as The Next Big Thing not only in Australian but also world tennis.

De Minaur lost his first-ever finals on the Association of Tennis Professionals tour early this week to Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who was also seeking his maiden ATP title at the Sydney International, a curtain raiser to the 2018 Australian Open that got going on Monday in Melbourne.

Also in published reports, the Australian’s defeat was blamed on his “small” size (5”11”) and lean frame (180 lbs.).

His opponent is also a youngster, but a six-foot-five beanpole and weighing just a few pounds heavier than De Minaur.

Both are considered “inexperienced”—the Sydney International was the biggest stage of their very young careers, and it showed, in particular with De Minaur, who lost in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 5-7.

The Russian, to this corner, seemed the more mature one, although in some instances he looked like being flummoxed by the grinder in De Minaur, who returned almost every ball in Sydney.

The Australian could be likened to Agnieszka Radwsanska of Poland, who has the reputation of seemingly knowing where the ball from the other side of the net would land, in the process infuriating the likes of Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, the 2017 winner of the women’s singles crown at the French Open.

De Minaur’s scrambling, scrappy style of playing, at least one that seems to serve him well as a teen-ager, would carry him to perhaps more title showdowns.

That is, if did not suffer from injuries, which would be likely partly because he prefers slugging it out with his opponents, instead of “thinking” ahead of them.

Still, De Minaur is a welcome addition to the so-called Next Generation of young pretenders to the 2017 Grand Slam crown holders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Australia has not had a Big Four champion since Patrick Rafter, champion at the US Open in 1997 and 1998.

The country’s Leyton Hewitt came close to taking one in 2005 against Russian great Marat Safin but that was the end of it for Australian tennis, once the hotbed of the game.

Hewitt once brought the US Open title to Australia.

Let’s hope that he would be able to steer the “small” young gun Alex de Minaur, whom he coaches, to at least two Grand Slam trophies.

“Thrash” talk by the Australian, according to observers, is better left at the locker room and he would go places (Nick Kygios and Bernard Tomic are more than capable of taking care of that).

De Minaur is 18, and Medvedev, who at 21 was a qualifier when he barged into the finals of the Sydney International.

Tennis is alive again.