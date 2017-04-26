How to sizzle this season like celebrities

Top stylists present summer’s looks for work, play and travel

For Filipinas who have always relied on comfortable sleeveless tops and shorts to survive summer in the blistering heat, to look as fashionable as their favorite celebrities is often deemed as too much work. But if top stylists Rainier Dagala and Em Millan—or Team ReinXEm—are to be believed, dressing up like TV and movie stars during the hottest season of the year is easily achievable.

Dagala and Millan are among the pool of fashion stylists whom retail giant SM tapped for their summer campaign, “SM Style Series #LoveYourSummerStyle.” Ongoing until May 27, the series aims to help shoppers level up their summer fashion with cues from the pros.

“We always get asked, ‘Do celebrities always have to be overdressed?’ ‘Should they always wear an outfit that overflows with detail?’ For both, I always answer with a no,” Dagala—a former clothing brand manager and now Mega magazine editor-in-chief—shared during the series’ runway launch at SM Makati.

“What’s important is to show your personality in your look, the way celebrities do,” he tipped, adding that their team always considers their famous client’s character, besides body type and skin tone, in dressing them up.

“It’s important to identif y what your personality is. From there, you can pick the pieces that spell that for you,” Millan, a stylist-cum-digital-marketing-manager, seconded.

Establishing the key concept in copping the celebrity look, the duo zeroed in on three specific fashion areas to better show how the whole thing is done.

Work: Functional and professional

Aware that most offices in the country have certain dress codes—usually leaning on the conservative—the duo, whose clients include Bianca Gonzalez, Jolina Magdangal, and MayMay Entrata simply recommends wearing pieces that are functional and professional.

“Your outfit should be able to take you from the boardroom during the day to other activities at night,” Dagala elaborated.

The stylist further enthused that corporate warriors can own their office outfits and even wear their comfy sleeveless tops or low necklines provided they turn to layering while at work.

“Lastly, you can add pops of color with a vest or your choice of shoes and bags,” Dagala added.

Play: Put together

When night falls and the social scene lights up, Millan said the essential look is one that is “put together.”

“When in doubt, just keep it simple especially this summer season, because you can still standout even with the most minimal of looks,” Dagala added.

As such, consider a simple shift dress with a detailed hem and carefully-selected jewelry.

Travel: Comfort and versatility

“When you travel, it’s always important that you have clothes you are comfortable with,” Millan began.

“It’s equally important to pack pieces that you can use more than once for the duration of your vacation,” Dagala said.

Putting their ideas together, the duo agreed on a white off-shoulder top, which can be worn in multiple ways, as a good starting point.

“It’s something you can easily find in your closet as white off-shoulders have been recently hailed as a closet staple. To restyle it and make it seem like a new outfit like tying those with knots to make a bow, is the next step,” Millan detailed.

To add the all-important ‘personality’ to the outfit, Dagala suggested throwing together a nautical-style with a Britton jacket, which can be used in chillier areas like the airport, plane or hotel lobbies.

To wrap up their quick fashion session, Millan reminded fashionistas, “For you to look like a celebrity doesn’t mean you have to copy a particular peg from top to toe. It is finding a connection and building an image.”

The SMStyleSeries continues on April 29 with Nicole Andersson, Kryz Uy and Laureen Uy; May 6 with Peewee Reyes-Isidro and Angelo de Cartagena ; and May 13 with Jake Galvez at SM Makati; May 20 with Jigs Mayuga; and May 27 with designer Pam Quiñones at SM Aura Premiere.