Sketch of prime Davao blast suspect out

DAVAO CITY: Police on Wednesday evening released the computerized facial composition and an artist’s sketch of the prime suspect in last Friday’s explosion in Davao City that left 14 persons dead and 70 others injured.

Police Director Benjamin Magalong, Philippine National Police Deputy Chief for Operations, said the prime suspect is one of four persons of interest.

Magalong said the suspect was positively identified by eight witnesses as the person who left the bag with the explosive device. He added that the still unidentified suspect is a member of an extremist group.

Police officials are still investigating if the other three persons are linked to the suspect.

Police Regional Office 11 director Manuel Gaerlan said the sketch was based on the description of the witnesses.

At the time, the suspect was wearing a mask with a peace sign but witnesses are positive of his description, Gaerlan said.

He said the suspect even had a 30-minute massage without removing his mask.

Witnesses described the suspect as having fair complexion, about 5/7 to 5/8 tall, slim built with chinky eyes.

Although the suspect could be connected to an extremist group, Magalong said they are not ruling out narcopolitics as one of the motives in the attack.