Skidding JPV battles Davao

JPV Marikina FC eyes to snap a losing spell as it tackles Davao Aguilas FC today in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The skidding Voltes square off with the Aguilas at 7 p.m., marking the first encounter between the two clubs.

Following a promising start, JPV Marikina fell to a two-game slide. The Marikeños narrowly lost to Kaya FC-Iloilo, 0-1, then suffered a 0-3 beating to defending champion Ceres Negros FC.

Despite the slump, JPV remains No. 2 with six points, three markers adrift of leading Ceres Negros.

Davao Aguilas, on the other hand, seek to surpass JPV in the table and rediscover its winning ways.

After their breakthrough win at the expense of Stallion Laguna FC, the Aguilas dropped to a disappointing 2-2 draw against cellar-dweller Global Cebu FC last Sunday.

Davao held a two-goal lead at the half but the last season’s runner-up mounted a fightback in the last 45 minutes to force the stalemate.

The draw nonetheless kept the Davaoeños unscathed and hiked their tally to five points, paving their way to the No. 3 spot on a 1-2-0 win-draw-loss record.